Satara, December 1: Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has been suffering from fever and a throat infection for the past two days, his family doctor said, adding that he is now recovering. The doctor mentioned that a team of three to four doctors is treating Eknath Shinde in his native village in Satara district, Maharashtra.

RM Patre, Shinde's family doctor, told ANI, "He is doing fine now. He has been experiencing fever, body pain, throat infection, and cold for the past two days. We have administered antibiotics. A team of three to four doctors is attending to him." Eknath Shinde travelled to his native village in Satara district on Friday. Eknath Shinde Health Update: Caretaker Maharashtra CM Unwell, Down With Fever in Satara Amid MahaYuti Govt Formation Efforts, Says Report.

Meanwhile, amid suspense over the announcement of the Chief Ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place on December 5.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Bawankule added that the event will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Bawankule wrote, "The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai." Maharashtra Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat revealed that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to make a significant decision by Sunday. When asked about the allocation of ministries to allies, Shirsat said that everything would be clarified by Monday evening.

"In my opinion, whenever Eknath Shinde feels the need for time to reflect, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will make a major decision. It could be a political decision... Everything will be clear by Monday evening. The oath-taking ceremony should take place before December 5, as we are preparing accordingly," Shirsat told ANI.

Earlier, on Thursday night, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital. The Maharashtra Assembly election results, declared on November 23, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance return to power with a landslide majority.