Acting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's health took a sudden turn on Saturday, as he experienced a fever shortly after arriving in his native village in Satara, a report said. According to Dr Parte, the family physician, Shinde had a mild fever of 99 degrees Celsius and was administered saline. The doctor confirmed that Shinde's condition is improving and attributed the symptoms to a viral infection, noting that he is also experiencing mild cough and cold. In light of his illness, the acting CM cancelled all his scheduled meetings in Mumbai and chose to return to his village to rest, sparking speculation about his future role in the Mahayuti government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Eknath Shinde Health Update:

