Election Commission Approves Extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 30: The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital, officials said.

The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the EC in this effect. Parvesh Verma Banned For 96 Hrs, Anurag Thakur for 72 Hrs From Campaigning in Delhi by Election Commission.

The Election Commission has allowed the Home Ministry to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, an official from the ministry said. The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.

Update by ANI

#UPDATE Election Commission has approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. https://t.co/f2mk1tS8iw — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

As Delhi is poll-bound, the Election Commission's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.