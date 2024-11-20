Etawah, November 20: In a chilling case of betrayal and murder, a woman in UP's Etawah district killed her husband after he discovered her illicit relationship with her adopted son. The crime, executed with a wooden bat and a sickle, unfolded in Gapchia village on November 15. Investigations revealed that the woman, Anjali Jatav, paid INR 2.5 lakh to a third accomplice, offering INR 27,000 as an advance for the gruesome act. After the murder, Anjali staged a false narrative, accusing villagers of the crime. Police have arrested Anjali and her adopted son, Rahul Pal, while the third suspect is on the run.

Police investigations, as reported by Times of India, revealed that Anjali Jatav meticulously planned her husband’s murder after Manoj installed CCTV cameras in their house to monitor her activities. To carry out the crime, Anjali adopted Rahul Pal, her lover, and involved him in the sinister plot. On the night of November 15, Rahul, along with his accomplice Vikas Kumar Jatav, attacked Manoj while he was intoxicated and asleep. Vikas used a sickle to slit Manoj’s throat while Rahul struck him multiple times with a wooden bat. Etawah Horror: Jeweller Kills 4 Members of His Family by Feeding Them Poisonous Substance; Upload Photographs of Bodies on WhatsApp Status, Attempts Suicide.

Amar Ujala reported that after the killing, the two men fled with two mobile phones and the DVR of the CCTV system to destroy evidence. Anjali tied her hands and legs and fabricated a story, claiming that villagers were responsible for her husband’s death. However, during interrogation, her conflicting statements led the police to uncover the truth. Additionally, Anjali threatened her children to stay silent about the crime, warning them of dire consequences if they revealed the truth. Etawah: Cop Mercilessly Thrashes Man With Belt, UP Police React After 2-Month-Old Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The police tracked the suspects through their movements and arrested Anjali and Rahul from their respective locations. The weapons used in the crime, a sickle and a wooden bat, were recovered based on the information provided by the accused. While Rahul and Anjali have been sent to judicial custody, efforts are ongoing to apprehend Vikas, who is still absconding.

