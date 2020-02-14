European Union Envoy Applauds Narendra Modi Govt's Efforts to Bring Normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir, Says 'Important To Lift Restrictions Swiftly'

Jammu and Kshamir and Foreign envoys in Srinagar. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 14: The European Union Ambassador to India Joao Cravinho on Friday informed that he accepted India's invitation to visit Srinagar and Jammu on February 12-13, 2020. However, the EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Virginie Battu-Henriksson said India should lift the remaining restrictions swiftly from the Valley.

Briefing the media, Henriksson said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "GOI took steps to restore normalcy. Some restrictions remain, on internet & mobile services, & some political leaders are in detention. While we recognise serious security concerns, it's important that remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly." Jammu & Kashmir Investment Summit: Modi Govt Mulls Offering 6,000 Acres of Land in Valley to Attract Businesses.

Stating more about the visit, the EU spokesperson said, "The programme of the visit organised by Govt of India including meetings with civil & military authorities, some political representatives, as well as selected representatives of civil society & business community." As per the details, European Union Ambassador to India Joao Cravinho, along with the some Ambassadors of EU Member States accepted the invitation extended by the Government of India to visit Srinagar and Jammu, on 12-13 February.

It is to be known that recently diplomats from 25 nations visited Srinagar and Jammu for two days this week today to survey the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The visit by the foreign diplomats was done six months after Narendra Modi government abrogated the Article 370 from the state and imposed several restrictions.