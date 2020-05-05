Existing Visas For Foreigners, Except Diplomats & Officials of International Organisations, to Remain Suspended Until Resumption of Flight Services in India, Says MHA

Flight (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 5: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that all existing visas of foreigners will remain suspended till the resumption of flights in India. However, an exception has been made for diplomats and officials of international organisations, including the United Nations, would not be suspended. Meanwhile, India also extended visas for the foreigners stranded in the country for 30 more days. India Likely to Operate 64 Flights From May 7 to Bring Back 15,000 Stranded Indians from 12 Countries.

The ministry announced that the right of multiple entry long term visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to people registered as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders would also remain suspended. This suspension till the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by Government of India. The MHA also asked the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) to convey the above restrictions to all the authorities concerned. India Reports 3,875 Coronavirus Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Rises to 46,711, Death Toll Stands at 1,583.

MHA's Order:

The flight services were suspended by the Centre on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. The suspension was further extended to April 14 after the Central government imposed the 21-day lockdown in the country. The flight services continued to remain suspended till May 3 after the lockdown was extended. On Friday, the MHA further extended the lockdown till May 17. Due to this, domestic and international flight services continued to remain suspended.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the past few days. On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 46,711. Of this total cases, 31,967 are active cases, 13,160 have been cured or discharged. So far, the infection has also claimed 1,583 lives in the country.