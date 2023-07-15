Gurugram, July 16: The cyber crime team of Gurugram Police busted an illegal call centre operating from Sector-27 on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police said. The call centre mostly used to cheat US nationals on the pretext providing technical support, the police said.

A team of the cyber crime police station (East) led by inspector Jasbir raided the call centre, which was being run from House No. 291, Sector 27, following a tip-off. During the raid, the police arrested the owner Ajay aka Mohit, Saurabh Kumar, Krishan Pathak and Ravi Tyagi and seized four laptops and four mobile phones and other gadgets from the spot. Two Held for Cheating on Promise of Providing Jobs Abroad.

“We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several US nationals on the pretext providing technical support. The youth were employed at the call centre, which was being operated without a licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT),” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they used to send text messages to US citizens from providing technical support for Amazon, Apple, Cash App, and Zelle with the help of Dialler/X-Lite Application and used to charge $300/500 via E-Gift redeemed card. The call centre was being run for the last six months. The employees of the fake call centre were getting salary plus incentive from the call center operators," he added.

“The matter is under investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out,” the officer said. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at the cyber crime police station. Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police, Four Arrested for Cheating US Citizens of USD 20 Million.

The cyber police have have busted five fake call centres in the past two months and arrested 41 suspects besides recovering over Rs 1 lakh in cash, 42 laptops, and 28 mobile phones from the accused.

