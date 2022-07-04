Mumbai, July 3: On Monday, the The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a plea filed by "staunch followers” of Dera Sacha Sauda, who alleged the replacement of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh with a "dummy person".

A few days ago, a petition was filed before the high court by Ashok Kumar and 18 other petitioners who had sought directions in order to "verify the authenticity of the Dera chief". Fake Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Jail? Petition Seeks Directions To Verify Authenticity of Dera Chief.

The strange petition alleged that the original Dera chief was kidnapped and killed or would be killed in order to succeed to the throne of the Dera. The Dera chief who has been placed in jail is a "dummy", the petition stated.

Check tweet:

Taking a strong stand, the HC reprimanded Dera lovers who filed the petition. The court said that it was not a film. The court also observed that the High Court is not meant to hear such cases. "it seems like you've seen a fictional movie," the court stated.

In strong words, the court asked, "How did Ram Rahim, who is out on parole, disappear? The court also said that petitioners must use their brains while filing a petition. Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP After Udaipur Killer Riyaz Attari’s Pics With Its Leader Surface on Social Media.

In their plea, the petitioners said that they and few other followers noticed various changes in the figure, personality etc, of the Dera chief. Interestingly, the plea says that the height of Dera chief had increased by an inch while the length of his fingers and size of the feet too had increased.

The petitioners also claimed that the Dera chief, who was known for his bold and clear statements, contradicted his earlier statements during the present parole period. Meanwhile, the Dera Sacha Sauda management has termed the pleas as a conspiracy to mislead the devotees.

Check tweet:

Last year in October, a special CBI sentenced Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment in the 2002 murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. In June 2022, the Dera Chief was released on one-month parole from the Sunaria jail of Rohtak in Haryana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).