Mumbai, January 8: Fraudsters are always on the lookout to dupe innocent people and one popular scam that operates is- Fake Job scam. Several people are cheated daily on the pretext of offering them jobs. Popular jobs portal Naukri.com sent a mailer recently, asking people to be careful of fake jobs or fraud recruiters.

There are few things which you need to keep in mind at the time when there is a tremendous rise in cyber frauds. So keep your eyes open and don't accept any offer, however lucrative that may appear. Intelligence Bureau Invited Job Applications Via Recruitment Ad? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News.

Here's how to identify if a job offer is fake or a real one:

Asking for money: If money is asked, remember it is a fake offer. Remember, no legitimate company asks for money in the name of bond or security deposits.

Asking for private and confidential information: You should never share confidential information like credit card details, pan card, aadhaar card with any recruiter.

Badly written job description: Another criterion, which you need to look for is the quality of the copywritten as the job description. The basic structure and quality should be decent enough.

Luring with a salary beyond salary expectation: Don't fall for the trap of being offered salary which is not meeting your expectation.

Lacks Adequate information: The content of the mail is usually vague and it lacks adequate information like details about the company, role and package.

According to a recent report, an ex- Indian Air Force man was arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the force and the Railways. He was allegedly on the run ever since a case was registered against him in 2015, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued, and proceedings to declare him a "proclaimed offender" were initiated last year.

Through the racket, the accused and his associated duped at least 18 people of approximately Rs 2.7 crores. This is just one among the several fake recruitment rackets that operate every day to cheat people and target those who are looking for jobs and are in need of money.

