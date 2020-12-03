New Delhi, December 3: Another round of talks between the Centre and leaders of the protesting farmers will take place today. The previous round of talks on December 1 remained inconclusive. Thousands of farmers are in Delhi and have been protesting against the Centre's recently-enacted three agriculture-related laws. Hundreds of farmers are on sit-in dharna at Delhi borders as the police blocked entry points. Farmers have been given permission to protest at Delhi's Nirankari Samagam ground. Here are the latest updates on the farmers' protest. Amid Farmers' Protest, PM Narendra Modi Defends Farm Laws, Says 'Farmers Being Misled With Misinformation'.

1- The Centre has invited farmers for talks at Vigyan Bhawan today. At their previous meeting on December 1, farmers rejected the central government's proposal to form a panel to discuss the farm laws.

2- Prior to the protesting farmers' meeting with representatives of the central government, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting has been called between Amarinder Singh and Amit Shah to understand the issue relating to the contentious farm laws and to adopt a 'middle-way approach' to end the deadlock, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba Serves Free Food to Protesting Farmers, Gets Praise For Kind Gesture.

3- In view of the farmers' protest, certain entry points to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are closed by the Delhi Police.

4- The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Tikri border, Jharoda border and Jhatikra border are shut for any vehicular movement. Badusarai border is open only for two-wheelers.

5- Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, on Wednesday said till party chief Dushyant Chautala is Deputy Chief Minister of the state, he won't let the minimum support price (MSP) be discontinued. The JJP said Chautala will resign if MSP is repealed.

6- It has been decided at a maha panchayat of 360 villages that if the central government does not accept the demands of the farmers, then the entire Delhi-Gurgram will be sealed.

7-Ahead of the talks, the protesting farmers have urged the central government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws and threatened to hold a nationwide protest on December 5 if their demands are not met.

