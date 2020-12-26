Jaipur, December 26: Minutes before starting of with thousands of farmers for Delhi, NDA ally and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, made it clear that this was the moment of clarity, the BJP will have to choose and it has to be fast, now that the farmers' crisis have stretched beyond a month. Thousands and thousands of farmers were all gathered at Kotputli near Jaipur ready for "Delhi Chalo" on Saturday. Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktanrtik Party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre.

"Around 2 lakh farmers are marching with me to Delhi and we shall take on spot decision on our alliance with NDA. If farm bills are not withdrawn, we will announce the severing of our ties with NDA," Beniwal told IANS. Farmers' Protest Updates: Farmers to Sit on Relay Hunger Strike From Today as Protest Enters Day 26 at Singhu Border.

They will march up to the national capital and stand by the protesting farmers in solidarity of their demands to withdraw three contentious farm laws passed by the central government in September, which they believe will ruin their livelihood.

An RLP worker told IANS: "We start at 11.30 a.m. for Delhi. Farmers from different parts of the state are gathering here. we will be on Delhi borders to stand in solidarity with our brethren who have been protesting for a month demanding the rollback of controversial farm laws."

A statement issued by the RLP on Friday said that people and farmers from different districts of Rajasthan would gather in Kotputli and would travel towards Shahjahanpur border under the leadership of MP Hanuman Beniwal.

Beniwal then said, "Annadata (farmers) of our country are on streets and hence PM Narendra Modi should show a big heart and withdraw the three farm laws." Beniwal had earlier written to Union Minister Amit Shah threatening he would reconsider his alliance with the BJP if the farm laws were not withdrawn.

There are theories being floated that Beniwal might announce to break his alliance with the BJP if the farm crisis does not get resolved. On Friday, the Jaipur-Delhi highway was fully blocked in the wake of farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur which is located on the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

In the wake of rising number of protesters, the Haryana police had blocked the second lane of the highway blocking Delhi-Jaipur highway too. Earlier, the farmers from Rajasthan had blocked one lane of the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

