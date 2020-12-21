New Delhi, December 21: As the farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws entered 26th day at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), farmers said they'll sit on relay hunger strike from today. Balwant Singh, Secretary, BKU Punjab said, "Every day 11 farmers will sit on hunger strike for 24 hours."

After five rounds of negotiations failed, the government on Sunday asked the protesting farmers to choose a date for the next round of talks. The stir has been intensifying amid repeated assurances from the government on the minimum support price or MSP; farmers say they want the laws repealed. Farmers' Protest: Bang Utensils During PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27, Farmer Leaders Urge People.

Farmers to Sit on Relay Hunger Strike From Today:

Delhi: As farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws enters 26th day at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), farmers say they'll sit on relay hunger strike from today "Everyday 11 farmers will sit on hunger strike for 24 hours," says Balwant Singh, Secretary, BKU Punjab pic.twitter.com/hHarNjpRNE — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

The protesters also appealed to people across the country to skip a meal on Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas on Wednesday "to honour the men and women who put food on your table for three meals a day".

In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

Protesters on Sunday also hit out at the government and said they will "bang thalis during PM Modi's next Mann ki Baat ". "On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?' So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn't reach us," said farmer leaders.

