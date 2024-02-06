Srinagar, February 6: Renowned Kashmiri poet and broadcaster, Farooq Nazki, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83. Nazki started his career as a broadcaster and writer for Radio Kashmir and he was renowned for his romantic poetry and deep understanding of Kashmiri literature. His choice of words, wit and humour endeared him to all those who met him. First-ever Dogri Kavi Sammelan to Be Soon Hosted in J-K: LG Sinha

Farooq Nazki was the son of an illustrious father, Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki, who is counted among the best known Kashmiri poets even today. Farooq Nazki received many awards during his lifetime. He served as Director of Radio Kashmir, Deputy Director General Doordarshan and Director of Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar. Watan Ko Jano: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Delegation of 250 Students of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video)

He headed the local Doordarshan Kendra during trying times when working for the state-owned TV centre was a tough call because of militant violence. He died in a hospital in Jammu and his family members said he would be buried in Kashmir. Farooq Nazki is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.