Farrukhabad Hostage Crisis: All 23 Children Rescued, Accused Killed

20 Children held Hostage in Farrukhabad (Photo Credits: ANI)

Farrukhabad, January 31: After being held hostage for over nine hours at a village in Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the police here on late Thursday night rescued all the 23 children who had been taken captive by a man with criminal background. The accused, who was identified as Subhash Batham, was killed in an encounter with the police, while his wife sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital, confirmed ADG UP Ramashastry.

According to the police, Batham, had invited children for the birthday of his one-year-old child and then held them hostage. Soon after the incident, NSG, ATS and QRT teams have been rushed to the Karsiya village which is about 40 km from Farukkhabad district headquarters.

Batham fired six shots from inside the building, police added. Parents heaved a sign of relief as all the 23 children were rescued from Batham's custody safely.