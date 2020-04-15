Female Doctor And Her Colleague Assaulted by Patients at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, Resident Doctors Complain About About Glaring Lapses in Security Management at Hospital Treating COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, April 15: In another case of assault on healthcare professionals, patients at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi allegedly assaulted a female doctor. The incident happened in the surgical ward and when a male doctor came to rescue his colleague, he was also manhandled. The doctors then hid inside the duty room and called the security for help.

ANI shared a copy of the letter, which was written by Resident Doctor's Association about the assault on-duty doctors and the glaring lapses in the security management at the Lok Nayak Hospital, which is one of the hospitals treating coronavirus patients in the national capital. The doctors' body demanded urgent deployment of police personnel at all COVID-19 wards, suspension of the security officer on duty at casualty and action against the security on duty at surgical ward. AIIMS Bhopal Resident Doctors Allege Abusive Behaviour & Physical Assault by Policemen.

Here's the copy of the letter written by Resident Doctors' Association:

Delhi: A female doctor was allegedly assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Hospital,which is treating people with #COVID19. It happened y'day inside surgical ward. When a male doctor came to rescue her,they were manhandled by patients.Doctors had hid inside duty room&called security pic.twitter.com/yMF3mVb3KI — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

A similar incident happened at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, where the father of a patient assaulted a doctor on Tuesday. The man, who was also under quarantine at the hospital, attacked the junior doctor after his son tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, the designated facility for treatment of positive cases. The incident triggered protest by doctors and other healthcare personnel, who sought adequate security. Nurses And Other Medical Staff Terminated in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Shashi Tharoor Questions Government Over Move.

Last week, the Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS Bhopal wrote a letter to the Director of the institute complaining about the "abusive behaviour and physical assault by policemen on resident on-duty doctors" amid the lockdown. Policemen attacked two doctors who were returning from duty. They went to the extent of hitting them with a bamboo stick and hurled abuses at them. Even after the doctors, showed their ID Cards and told them that they were returning from their duty, the policemen continued hurting and abusing them.