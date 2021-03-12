New Delhi, March 12: It is becoming a trend to register a case alleging sexual offences against women to compel opposite party withdraw their complaint, the Delhi High Court has noted. The Delhi High Court also stressed on legal action against those who lodge fake sexual harassment cases. The remarks came after two parties withdrew their complaints against each other and reached a settlement. India Not Utilising COVID-19 Vaccine to Full Capacity, it is Either Donated or Sold Off to Foreign Countries, Says Delhi High Court.

"Offences under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 354C, 354D IPC are serious offences. Such allegations have the effect of tarnishing the image of the person against whom such allegations are made. Allegations regarding these offences cannot be made at the drop of a hat," Justice Subramonium Prasad observed. "Time has come to initiate action against persons who file frivolous complaints under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 354C, 354D IPC etc. only for ulterior purpose," he added. Consensual Sex Between Live-in Partners Cannot Be Categorised As Rape if Man Fails To Keep Marriage Promise, Says Supreme Court.

These observation were made in the context of petitions seeking quashing of FIRs filed by certain residents of Vasant Kunj against each other, according to a report of Indian Express. Following intervention of common friends, relatives and family members, the two parties reached a settlement. The court allowed the settlement as well as imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each in the two petitions filed by the residents for filing false and frivolous cases.

"The instant case is a classic example as to how frivolous allegations of Section 354 and 354A have been levelled by the parties against each other. A small fight regarding parking has been escalated by levelling allegation of outraging modesty of women," the court said.

