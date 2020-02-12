An FIR has been registered in connection with the firing at the convoy of Naresh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Mehrauli on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, last night.

Mumbai, February 12: In one of the biggest news of Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to power in the national capital. AAP got 62 out of 70 seats, whereas, the BJP was restricted to 8 constituencies. As compared to the last assembly polls, it was a depreciation by 5 seats for AAP. On the other hand, for the BJP, a marginal upward movement of 5 seats was registered as compared to the previous elections. The Congress, similar to 2015, ended up drawing a blank.

The Supreme Court will hear today the plea of Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, challenging his detention under the J&K Public Safety Act. The Delhi Saket court awarded life term to prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur.

Coronavirus outbreak has now led to the death of 1,110 people, reports AFP news agency quoting government. The scare around the virus and China on a shutdown have also started affecting other industries directly dependant on Chinese imports.

