Flight Booking Resumption: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Airlines Will be Informed in Advance if Government Decides to End Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus scanning at an airport (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 20: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said airlines will be informed in advance if the government decides to lift restrictions on passenger flights imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hardeep Singh Puri said despite government's repeated clarifications on reports of the lifting of restrictions on passenger flights, some airlines started bookings amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"Since some airlines did not heed our advisory & opened bookings & started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so (sic)," Puri tweeted. "They were also informed that they will be given sufficient notice & time to commence bookings," he added. National carrier Air India had opened bookings for domestic flights which will be operated from May 4. Passenger Flights to Operate After May 3? Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Can Consider Lifting Restrictions' After Second Phase of Coronavirus Lockdown Ends.

Subsequently, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday asked all airlines to refrain from booking tickets. "I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people (sic)," Puri said. Air India Stops Bookings After Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's 'Advice' to Airlines On Passenger Flights.

Hardeep Singh Puri's Tweets:

On 18th April I again said "So far no decision has been taken to open domestic & international operations" & reiterated on 19th that "No decision has been taken so far to commence domestic & international operations." An advisory was also issued to airlines. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 20, 2020

I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 20, 2020

On Saturday, Puri had clarified that Centre has not yet decided on any definite date for commencing domestic or international flight operations. In a tweet, the minister had said: "The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government."

Last week, the DGCA said that all domestic and international flights will remain suspended during the period after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Puri had then said that the government can consider resumption of passenger flight services after May 3.

"There were good reasons for the lockdown to be extended till 3rd May. We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic and international flights thereafter. I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel and request them to bear with us (sic)," he had tweeted. The DGCA had earlier stopped operations of passenger flights on all domestic routes from March 25 to March 31 and then extended it to April 14.