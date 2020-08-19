New Delhi, August 19: Heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of India, with water-logged streets and traffic snarls reported in several states. Delhi-NCR witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season, which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. The downpour lead to a dip in the temperature, bringing relief to people. In the wake of the current weather system, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood advisory for several states. It has also issued floods and landslide warnings for some hill districts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, adding that heavy rainfall will lead to more inflow of water into reservoirs in several states. Delhi-NCR Rains: Videos of Waterlogging Emerge From Parts of National Capital Region After Torrential Rainfall.

Here's the State-Wise Advisories Issued by CWC for various States

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa

Based on the rainfall forecast, the CWC has said that very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Ghat areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Due to heavy downpour over these states, there is rise in water levels in the basins of Lower Mahi, Narmada, Tapi and Damanganga. Several rivers including Narmada, Tapi, Damanganga are rising rapidly and further rise is expected due to the forecasted heavy rainfall for next 4-5 days.

Madhuban Dam in Valsad District at present has storage of 67% and is likely to get heavy inflows due to the forecasted rainfall. Close watch is to be maintained and releases if any has to be done, it should be with due care and after informing all downstream districts including Union Territories of Daman.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana,Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand due to rise in water levels in rivers such as Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ganga, Ramganga, Sarda, Sarju and Ghaghra. There is likelihood of flash floods in some of the hill districts in the cloud burst. Necessary precautions have to be taken for possible landslides and blockages of river flows due to landslides in high ranges of these states. It is advised that close watch has to be maintained for increased inflow from any of these reservoirs may be done as per rule curve and standard operating procedure.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal

Several rivers in Bihar continue to flow above danger mark due to heavy rainfall, raising the probability of flash floods. The situation will continue for another 3-4 days.

Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 4-5. Due to ongoing extremely heavy rainfall, River Godavari is also getting good flows due to rain in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. River Godavari at Dummagudem and Bhadrachalam in BhadradriKothagudem District in Telangana is flowing above Danger Level.

Polavaram project on River Godavari in Andhra Pradesh is likely to get around 53000 cumec till 0830 hours tomorrow and Laxmi Barrage on River Godavari is likely to get inflows of around 16500 cumec till today night. River Mahanadi is likely to get inflow of about 10,100 cumec in Hirakud Dam and the dam is likely to continue getting heavy inflows due heavy rainfall forecasted in Chhattisgarh catchment.

Karnataka

Most of the dams in Krishna Basin are also having storage between 86% to 98%. Hidkal Dam to 98% of its full capacity and is releasing 28,656 cusec. River Krishna at Gokak Falls in Belagavi District of Karnataka is flowing above Danger Level. River Krishna at Huvinahedgi in Raichur District is rising due to releases from Narayanpur Dam. There is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra for next 4 rise in water levels in Upper Krishna Basin in the upstream of Almatti Dam.

Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh

Due to forecast of heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for next 3 likelihood of rise in water levels in rivers such as Chambal, Mahi, Sabarmati, Kalisindh, Banas. Releases if any has to be done, it should be after advance information to all concerned downstream districts and lower riparian States. Inflows have increased in Panchana Dam. Inflow Forecast has been issued for Parwan Pickup Weir

North Eastern States

For the northeastern states, a heavy rainfall advisory has been issued as a downpour has been forecasted. Water level in Brahmaputra and its tributaries in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Sibsagar and Dhubri Districts are on a rise. Due to forecasted rainfall, there is likelihood of increase in flood situation in several districts of these northeastern state.

