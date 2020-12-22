New Delhi, December 22: Videh Jaipuriar the CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd, which runs the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday said that the airport has undertook various preparatory measures and is ready for storing and transporting COVID-19 vaccine, as and when it becomes available. "We have a storage capacity of 27 Lakh vaccines at any given point for Delhi Airport. So, we can distribute 54 Lakhs vials, if we are able to complete two rotations in a day," said Jaipuriar, speaking to news agency ANI. COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs in India: Know Eligibility, Documents Required for Registration and More.

Cargo terminals have been equipped with special temperature controlled chambers, sufficient availability of cool dollies on the airside (where an aircraft lands), and dedicated loading areas along with entry and exit gates for smooth flow of vehicles. The two integrated cargo terminals, have been reportedly equipped with cold chambers that can maintain temperatures from 25°C to -20°C, which will be helpful in storing the vaccine. They have also been given adequate number of charging points to keep the temperature under control. When Will COVID-19 Vaccination Begin in India? Can Active Coronavirus Patients Take the Vaccine? FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

In order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted transportation of COVID-19 vaccine out of the airport by road, separate dedicated gates have been set up at the cargo terminals for fast movement of vehicles. "There's a truck management system for booking slots so that waiting time for trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccines is minimised. We are looking at different containers to augment cool chain capacity," added Jaipuriar.

Delhi airport has sufficient preparations to hold and supply the COVID-19 vaccine, however if the capacity need to be increased, Jaipuriar said that DAIL could increase the number of containers at a short notice of 2-3 days. Talking about the re-distribution of the vaccine from airport, he said "no specific date has been given for vaccine re-distribution. f you look at whatever is the govt line, sometimes in January 2021, COVID-19 vaccine should be available for redistribution."

A DAIL spokesperson had earlier said, “We are also working with other stakeholders in the supply chain, including pharma companies, airlines, temperature controlled facility suppliers and with the temperature controlled transport service providers, to ensure an efficient, reliable and uninterrupted service to the people of India.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).