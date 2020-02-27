Gangster Ravi Pujari's Crimes Spread Over 20-Year Period, Interrogation Will Take Time: Karnataka Police

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, February 27: Gangster Ravi Pujari's interrogation will stretch for a significant duration of time owing to his decades long crime syndicate, spanning across continents, a police official said on Thursday.

"Because all of Pujari's crimes pertaining to more than 20 years is quite a duration. Establishing all those crimes in itself is a big challenge. We are taking it slowly and steadily," Central Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain told IANS. Wanted Gangster Ravi Pujari Sent to Police Custody Till March 7.

According to sources, Police are currently questioning Pujari in the Shabnam Developers shootout double murder case at Tilak Nagar in the city from 2007. As of now, Police are yet to obtain any concrete information from the gangster, source said. Police are also on the lookout for the whereabouts of Pujari's henchmen.

As allowed by the court, the cross-continent gangster's lawyer is also being present in the police inquiry which is being recorded. Meanwhile, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A.K. Pandey, who led the police team which extradited Pujari said doctors have certified the gangster to be in good health.

Pandey said the Senegalese authorities captured Pujari on Bengaluru police inputs. He said Pujari is congnizant that he will not be given the capital punishment. "Pujari knows that he does not get capital punishment in India. Obviously, he is not a fool. He's intelligent," Pandey told IANS.

According to the senior police officer, the gangster was popular with the Indian diaspora in Senegal in the light of him sponsoring cricket tournaments and also distributing trophies as well as gifts to the winners.

Before settling in Senegal for three years, Pandey said Pujari wandered around countries such as Nepal, Thailand, Uganda and Burkina Faso. Pujari was running an Indian restaurant by the name Maharaja in Senegal capital Dakar whose photographs IANS has managed to procure. Ravi Pujari, Dreaded Underworld Don, Arrested by Senegal Police.

According to an international report, Pujari used to distribute sweets to Maharaja's guests at the end of a meal and also celebrate Indian festivals.