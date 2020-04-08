Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas LY Says ‘All Passes Issued Inside Hotspots Cancelled Except for Health, Police and Sanitation Workers’

Curfew ANI | Representational Image)

Noida, April 8: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, on Wednesday announced that all curfew passes issued stands cancelled inside the hotspots, except for health, police and sanitation workers. Gautam Budh Nagar, which houses Noida, is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh which will be completely shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Completely Seal COVID-19 Hotspots of 15 Districts From Midnight Till April 15; Check Full List.

"Passes issued by all departments for those residing inside the hotspots stand cancelled( except for health, police and sanitation workers). All departments have been directed to reassess passes issued for outside the hotspots and issue minimum required number only," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate tweeted. Will Lockdown Be Extended in Uttar Pradesh? Decision to be Taken Depending on Coronavirus Cases, Says UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM's Tweet:

1.Passes issued by all departments for those residing inside the hotspots stand cancelled( except for health, police and sanitation workers). 2. All departments have been directed to reasesss passes issued for outside the hotspots and issue minimum required number only — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 8, 2020

Total 104 hotspots have been identified in Uttar Pradesh, which would be sealed till April 15. Out of these, 22 hotspots have been identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "Though doorstep delivery of essential services by the administration will continue, no movement will be allowed in 22 identified hotspots where the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported," Yathiraj told reporters

The decision to seal hotspots have been taken to contain COVID-19 spread. "There is no need for panic buying, all essential items will be delivered at your doorstep," the district magistrate said. He also urged people to not believe in rumours and stay at home.