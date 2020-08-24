Haryana, August 24: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for COVID-19. He is in home isolation and his health is stable, said Panchkula Civil Surgeon Jasjeet Kaur. The speaker was tested on Sunday for the virus. His close aide and nephew were among six assembly staffers who had tested positive on Sunday.

Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for coronavirus just two days before the start of the Assembly's monsoon session, which will commence on August 26 afternoon. Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwar is expected to preside over the assembly proceedings in Gupta’s absence. Haryana Govt Approves Financial Incentive of Rs 5 Lakh to Olympics and Paralympic Games Qualifiers.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently had undergone a coronavirus test and tested negative for Covid-19, days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was found infected with the contagious disease. Khattar however, decided to go into home quarantine for a few days as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the Haryana government will introduce a Bill in the coming assembly session to give 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the state's youth, days after a proposed ordinance on it failed to get the governor's assent.

