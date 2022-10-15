New Delhi, Oct 15: The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the October 14 order of the Bombay High Court discharging former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba and five others in an alleged Maoist links case.

A bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and Bela M. Trivedi suspended the high court's judgment.

The Maharashtra government had moved the apex court questioning the validity of the Bombay High Court's judgment discharging Saibaba and the five others in the case of having links with banned Maoists organisations due to absence of sanction. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Appeals to People To Vote for Congress, Attacks BJP Over Inflation.

"The High Court has erred in not considering the fact that the point of sanction was neither raised nor argued before the trial court and yet the trial court had rightly concluded the said point against the accused holding that there was no substantial failure of justice," said the state government.

During the hearing, the top court noted that the accused were convicted after detailed appreciation of evidence and offences are very serious and if the state government succeeds on merits, offences are very serious against the interest of the society. Supreme Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Plea To Declare Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain of ‘Unsound Mind’.

The apex court also issued a notice in the matter.

Senior advocate R. Basant represented Saibaba before the apex court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).