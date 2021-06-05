Panaji, June 4: The Goa government will review the Covid scenario in the state before deciding on extension or tweaking of the ongoing curfew in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. The review meeting, Sawant said, would be held on June 6, a day before the curfew period is set to expire.

"We will conduct a review on June six on how to go ahead or revise it (curfew)," Sawant told reporters here. When asked if he was satisfied with the impact of the curfew, Sawant said: "More than saying whether I am satisfied, we have to see how much the mortality rate has reduced, positivity rate has reduced or how disciplined people have become is more important". Goa Extends Curfew Till June 7 to Curb Spread Of COVID-19.

The count of Covid cases were peaking, with the state recording an excess of 3,000 new infections per day, while the death count had crept close to 100 per day, at the time the curfew measures were first announced by the state administration on May 9.

The Chief Minister also said that in the eventuality that the curfew period ends on June 7, people should continue to maintain social distancing norms and avoid crowding.

"If the curfew is done away with, there should not be any crowding. If the third wave comes, the situation may repeat itself. People should take care of themselves. After vaccination, masks should be worn. Masks should be worn 100 per cent," the Chief Minister said.

