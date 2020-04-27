Goa Woman, On Her Way to Hospital, Gives Birth to Twins in '108' Ambulance

Goa Woman Gives Birth to Twins in '108' Ambulance (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Visrane)

Panaji, April 27: A woman gave birth to twins in a '108' Ambulance while on her way to a hospital for the delivery in Goa on Saturday. The ambulance staff helped the woman in delivering the twins. According to the details shared by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the episode took place in Assnora while the woman was going to the hospital. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? How To Care For Your Child During Pregnancy And Breastfeeding.

"We are proud to present yet another stirring story by 108 Ambulances. Twins were successfully delivered in ambulance by Valpoi staff nurse, Nilima Sawant along with MTS Seema Parit and EMT Shreetan Kudnekar, in Assnora on their way to hospital," Rane tweeted. Pregnant Woman in Bengaluru Walks 7 km in Search of Hospital, Delivers Baby at Dental Clinic.

Vishwajit Rane Tweet:

We are proud to present yet another stirring story by 108 Ambulances. Twins were successfully delivered in the ambulance by Valpoi staff nurse, Nilima Sawant along with MTS Seema Parit & EMT Shreetan Kudnekar. The delivery was conduct in Assnora on their way to district hospital pic.twitter.com/2JV3tMbDd9 — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 27, 2020

"GVK EMRI 108 Ambulances have been strengthening health care in the state since its inception, their professional treatment and dedication is par excellence. I would like to thank & congratulate the staff of 108 on this successful delivery," he added.

In a similar incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby at a dental clinic in Bengaluru when she reached there, after travelling for seven kilometres in search of hospital amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The woman and the baby were later sent to KC Chandra Government Hospital.