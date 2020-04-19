Pregnant Woman in Bengaluru Walks 7 km in Search of Hospital, Delivers Baby at Dental Clinic

Pregnant Woman Gives Birth At Dentist Clinic (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, April 19: A pregnant woman on Sunday delivered a baby at a dental clinic in Bengaluru's Doddabommasandra area when she reached there with her husband after travelling for seven kilometres in search of a hospital amid the coronavirus lockdown. The woman was in labour and delivered the baby in the clinic within 10 minutes of her arrival. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"She had walked for 5-7 km expecting some clinic/hospital to be open. She came across this clinic and delivered the baby. The baby wasn't responding initially, so we thought it's dead but we were able to resuscitate it," Dr Ramya, the dental surgeon, said. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? How To Care For Your Child During Pregnancy And Breastfeeding.

The couple could not find any hospital due to lockdown and gave birth at the hospital. The mother and the baby were later sent to KC Chandra Government Hospital in Bengaluru for medical attention.

Earlier this week, a man in Kerala had to take his ailing father in his arms and walk up to a kilometre after cops stopped their auto citing coronavirus lockdown guidelines. The incident took place in Kollam district’s Punalur area on Wednesday.