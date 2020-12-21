Thiruvananthapuram, December 21: The Kerala government on Monday allowed bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to open almost after nine months. The state government issued an order regarding this. Liquor shops should follow COVID-19 norms. These shops were closed in March after the outbreak of coronavirus. Liquor Sale in Kerala: State Excise Dept Writes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Seeks Permission to Reopen Bars.

According to the state government order, customers have to follow COVID-19 norms while sitting inside bars and restaurants. Only two people are allowed to sit on a table, and social distancing should be followed. Liquor Sale in Unlock 4: Bars, Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol From September 1 as Centre Lifts Ban on Consumption of Booze in Public Places.

Tweet by ANI:

Kerala Government issues order allowing bars, wine, beer parlours and toddy shops to open following COVID-19 norms. Till now, only parcel service was allowed. — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Till now, only parcel service of alcohol was allowed in the state. In May this year, the Kerala government amended the foreign liquor amendment to allow the sale of liquor as take-home parcels from bar hotels and beer and wine parlours across the state. The development came after the Left Front won the local body elections in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 3,423 new coronavirus infections on Monday. Till now, over seven lakh people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. In a statement, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the day saw 4,494 people turn negative, taking the number of cured to 6,45,779, while there were 60,504 active cases. A total of 27 deaths were reported taking the death toll to 2,843.

