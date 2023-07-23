Jabalpur, July 23: A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI over phone. West Bengal Goods Train Collision Video: Two Freight Trains Collide at Bankura's Onda Rainway Station, Rail Operation Halted After 12 Bogies Derail.

Traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment. It was completely restored by 9.30 am on Sunday, the official said. The brake van (last wagon) of the goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, the official said. Goods Train Derails Between Marandahalli and Rayakottai Stations in Tamil Nadu; Several Passenger Trains Cancelled, Diverted.

"We diverted trains from the down line (Itarsi to Jabalpur) after the incident. The traffic on the up line has now been completely restored," he said.

Itarsi is one of the busiest railway junctions in the country.