In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, a woman has been caught on camera brutally thrashing her 78-year-old mother-in-law, leaving the elderly woman with severe injuries to her face and eyes. The incident took place in the Cantt police station area and came to light after the disturbing video went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Dinesh Chandra Jaiswal, police have registered a case against the daughter-in-law, identified as Niharika. The FIR alleges that Niharika also threatened to falsely implicate the family in legal cases. Following the uproar, authorities confirmed that legal action has been initiated under relevant sections. The investigation is currently underway. Gorakhpur: Man Marries 2 Women in a Day in Uttar Pradesh; Weds Girlfriend in the Morning, Then Woman Chosen by Family at Night.

Woman Beats Elderly In-Law in Gorakhpur

सास को बहु ने पीटा,वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल! गोरखपुर कैंट थाना क्षेत्र में बहु ने 78 वर्षीय सास को पीटा सास के चेहरे और आंख पर गंभीर चोटें pic.twitter.com/Id7moJdDhU — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 9, 2025

UP Cops Respond to Assault on Elderly Woman

प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कैण्ट पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Gorakhpur Police (@gorakhpurpolice) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)