Owner Lynch Hunt calls it, the future of fitness.

"We could not wait for an executive order to come up with a plan on how we were going to move forward. We had to go get the information so we could bring it back to our members and figure out the safest way to physically keep moving, with or without the gym.” said Hunt.

In seven days, Hunt built an online business to continue to service clients.

"We are going to continue to virtually train people. This is going to be the future of fitness.

When you make an adjustment you have to keep the adjustment," said Hunt. "Now we're just adding to it!"

AWOL has developed a brand new membership site that will live stream 6 classes a day plus an option for daily On demand workouts to be done anytime of the day, giving members the option of doing the same exact workout at any time and any place.

Hunt says his innovative plan is all about transforming the business to meet the need.

"When COVID came we were still in a need to provide our service to our clients and we service a demographic that wasn't going to be able to continue to pay us in the time that they weren't getting our service so our focus was on retention. We had to figure out a way to go from a brick and mortar to an online business," said Hunt.

The adversities that came with COViD became our opportunity for growth and separation.

Many business can’t wait to go back, but the goal for us was always to scale the business.

So those same business didn’t dig during the beginning season of COViD. They didn’t plant, they didn’t sow. So, by the laws of nature there will be no harvest this season if you didn’t plant last season.

We had to keep the future in the forefront of our mind and use that as motivation to keep moving forward.

Now, we are first to this space. Now our online opportunities are endless because the Market is the world.

We are first to show the world how fitness should be approached for many years to come. Coach Lynch and AWOL Fitness are responsible for thousands of transformations.

You can check out AWOL’s 90 Day Transformation challenge on their new Membership site itsawol.com