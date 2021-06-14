Ahmedabad, June 14: Three men have been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 25-year-old women working as air hostess. The woman lives with three other roommates in Gota, Ahmedabad. The woman filed criminal intimidation complaint against her roommate and molestation against her friends.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that one of her roommates invited he male friends and told them they would live here for few days. On May 9 on an afternoon while she was sleeping one of the friends came to her room in an intoxicated state and slept beside her. He allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately and asked for sexual favours. Uttar Pradesh: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Her Neighbour in Muzaffarnagar.

She left the room and informed her roommate about the incident after which she claimed that she abused and threatened her with the consequences. She then informed the police but the said roommate and her three friends had already left the house. Assam: Two Minor Sisters Found Hanging from Tree in Kokrajhar District; Family Claims Rape, Murder.

The Indian Express quoted the police officials that all four have been booked under sexual harassment and assault charges. Police informed that all accused belong outside of Ahmedabad and are currently absconding.

