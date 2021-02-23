Gujarat, February 23: The counting of votes for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar- will be held today. All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The counting will start at 9 AM.

The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar are being seen as a test for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as it may set the tone for the Assembly polls slated for next year. Gujarat Civic Poll Results 2021 Live Streaming on TV9 Gujarati: Watch Live Telecast of Outcome of Elections For Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Other Municipal Corporations.

Counting of votes for 576 seats in 144 wards across 6 civic bodies will be held today:

Counting of votes for Gujarat local body elections to be held today; visuals from outside a counting centre in Surat pic.twitter.com/P7IBgcsqrL — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC mentioned in a release.

