Ahmedabad, August 2: A man in Gujarat was duped of Rs 57,000 by another man from whom he sought help at an ATM in Ahmedabad. The man was allegedly cheated by an unidentified man at an ATM in the Shahibaug area on Thursday. According to a report by TOI, the 51-year-old man from the Shahpur area of the city filed a complaint with police on Sunday alleging that a man had duped him of Rs 57,000.

The report states that the victim has been identified as Vasant Padhiyar, who works in a fabrication shop in Shahpur. In his complaint, the victim of the online fraud said that he had gone to an ATM to withdraw money to pay his electricity bill. As he was short on cash, he went to an ATM in the Shahibaugh area where a man spotted him struggling to withdraw cash. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

The man offered him help and took his ATM card telling him that he would withdraw the money for him. The elderly man gave his ATM card to the fraudster who pretended to attempt to withdraw money. The accused later returned the ATM card to the victim saying that the machine did not have sufficient cash for withdrawal. Padhiyar tried to withdraw the money using his ATM card, but it showed that the wrong pin was inserted.

After a while, he tried again and was shocked to find that Rs 57,015 had been debited from his bank account. Soon after, the man approached cybercrime police and he was sent to Madhavpura police to register his complaint.

