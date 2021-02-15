Gandhinagar, February 15: The Gujarat Government on Monday extended the night curfew in four metropolitan cities in the state till end of this month as a preventive measure against COVID-19 outbreak. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot will remain under curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM till February 28, as per an order released by the state government on Monday. All movement expect in case of emergency has been prohibited during it.

“In the wake of ongoing preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic, the four metro cities will have night curfew from 12 am to 6 am till February 28,” Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary of the Home Department said in a statement released by the Information Department of the Gujarat government. " Night Curfew to Remain Imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot Till Further Orders, Announces CM Vijay Rupani.

All kinds of movement in the four cities have been barred during the night curfew time. However, emergency services including police, fire, medical and municipal corporation will be allowed. People who are travelling to catch trains or flights will be allowed to commute within the curfew timings.The night curfew in these four cities was announced after November last year amid an increase in the COVID-19 cases in the metro.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).