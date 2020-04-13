Gujarat Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases; State Tally Mounts to 538

Coronavirus outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, Apr 13: Twenty-two new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 538, an official said.

Among the new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 295, the highest in the state, she said. Agra Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases, City Tally Rises to 134 Days After Health Ministry Touted Agra Model.

Three patients were discharged as well after recovery, she said.

Out of the 465 active cases, the condition of 461 patients is stable, while four others are on ventilator support, she said.