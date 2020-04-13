Agra Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases, City Tally Rises to 134 Days After Health Ministry Touted Agra Model

Coronavirus in India (Photo Ctredits: IANS)

Agra, April 13: A day after Union Health Ministry touted Agra model to effectively tackle the coronavirus, 30 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Agra on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134. District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh informed that the number of active cases in the district now stands at 120.

Informing about the latest development, Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 134 in Agra, with 30 new cases being reported in the district. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 120." Adding on, he said that a total of 2264 samples have been collected till date. Apart from this, he said that one person from Fatehpur Sikri transmitted coronavirus to 14 of his contacts. Among other details, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that at least 60 people are from Tablighi Jamaat, who were tested positive for coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases in India Soar to 9152, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 308, Total 857 Recovered So Far.

What is Agra Model?

Under the Agra model, focus on cluster containment strategy is being done as part of COVID-19 management approach. The State, District administration and frontline workers coordinateheir efforts by utilizing their existing Smart City Integrated with Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as War Rooms.

Also, the District administration identifies epicenters, delineates impact of positive confirmed cases on the map and deploys special task force as per the micro plan. The hotspots are then managed through an active survey and containment plan and areas are identified within radius of 3 Km from the epicenter while 5 Km buffer zones are identified as the containment zone.

In Agra, Urban Primary Health centers were roped in and 1248 teams were deployed; each team had 2 workers including ANMs/ASHA/AWW reaching out to 9.3 lakh of people through household screening. Apart from this, the focus was also on setting up isolation, testing and treatment facilities through an active Public-Private Partnership. Food and supplies were provided to the needy people and an essential supply chain was maintained, among others.

Union Health Ministry's Applaud:

Earlier, Union Health Ministry boasted Agra for focussing on cluster containment strategy as part of its COVID-19 management approach. Adding that the cluster containment strategy adopted by Agra is being shared with other States as a best practice, the Union Ministry asked the states to adopt the plan and manage the hotspots through an active survey and containment plan. Till now, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh are 483, while five people have died due to the disease. And 46 are cured, discharged or migrated.