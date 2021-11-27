Ahmedabad, Nov 27: In a Shocking incident in Gujarat, the beheaded body of a 30-year-old woman was found by her relatives at her Sanand residence in Ahmedabad Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Hansa Kher (30), a native of Rapar in Kutch. Her husband Hitesh Gohil, the prime suspect, is allegedly on the run. Ludhiana: Body of Missing 17-Year-Old Boy Found in Sidhwan Canal; Police Suspect Suicide

The house in which the victim’s body was found, was locked from outside, said the police. After a preliminary investigation , the police have cast aspersions on Gohil and made him an accused in the murder. The couple got married only four months ago. Gohil is a security guard at a private company while his wife was a homemaker, the Indian Express reported.

Dilip Kher, elder brother of the deceased, in his complaint said “My younger sister Hansa divorced her former husband seven years ago and married Hitesh in Rapar of Kutch four months back. The couple then moved to Sanad in Ahmedabad. Thursday morning around 10 am, I got a call from my relative Dilip Gohil in Sanand who said he found their house locked from the outside. After breaking the lock at the front door, Dilip found the body of Hansa with her head severed with a sharp weapon.” West Bengal Horror: Jilted Lover Beheads 15-Year-Old Girl for Allegedly Rejecting Him in Alipurduar

Hitesh is being traced by the Police and several teams have been formed to get hold of the accused. “As of now, an FIR has been lodged against Hitesh under IPC 302 and we have formed multiple teams to apprehend him. It appears that the murder occurred Wednesday night after which he fled,” said a senior police officer at Sanand Police Station.

