Ludhiana, November 21: The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a canal in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh. He went missing under mysterious circumstances on Thursday. The body was found in the Sidhwan canal on the South City road. Passersby noticed the body and then informed the police. Headless Body of Man Found in Plastic Bag in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi, APMC Police Initiates Probe.

The police officials reached the spot after getting the information and pulled the body out of the canal. Singh was studying in class XI of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Senior Secondary School. According to a report published in The Tribune, the boy went to the school on Thursday but did not return home. The police recovered his vehicle and mobile phone near the canal on Thursday night.

“We cannot accept the fact that Baljit would commit suicide. The boy was a lively person and had big dreams in life. Even the day he went missing, he was not under any depression. He had left for the school as usual,” reported the media house quoting Manmeet Singh, kin of the deceased, as saying. Chandigarh Shocker: Woman Found Murdered on Panjab University Campus; Case Registered.

The body has been sent for postmortem. The report is still awaited. As per the police, the body of the deceased has no injury marks. Meanwhile, the police suspect it to be a suicide case. However, cops are investigating all the angles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).