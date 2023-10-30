Reacting to the concerns over heart attack cases during Garba events in Gujarat, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has emphasised on the need for caution among individuals who have previously experienced severe COVID-19. Referring to a recent study conducted by ICMR on heart attack deaths, Mansukh Mandaviya on October 29 said: "Those who have had severe COVID, and enough amount of time has not passed should avoid overexertion, and overwork out, running or over-exercising for at least a year or two, to avoid heart attacks." There had been incidents in Gujarat where people suffered heart attack while playing Garba and died. Heart Attack Deaths at Garba Events in Gujarat: 10 People Die of Heart Attack While Playing Garba, Says Report.

Health Minister Cautions COVID Survivors on Heart Health

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat: On heart attack cases during the Garba festival, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says, "ICMR has done a detailed study recently. The study says that those who have had severe covid and enough amount of time has not passed, should avoid… pic.twitter.com/qswGbAHevV — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

