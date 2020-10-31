Jaipur, October 31: A massive Gujjar protest over the reservation for the community is all set to begin on November 1 . Ahead of the agitation, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code imposed in Karauli. Meanwhile, eight districts including Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi and Jhalawar districts have been placed under National Security Act. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur. Security has been beefed up and additional police forces have been put on alert to deal with any law and order situation.

On Friday, Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla urged members of the community to reach Pilupura (Bayana) for the agitation on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla said that from Sunday, the movement will start in Pilupura because the government is not accepting our demands for the past two years. Bainsla added that the community was left with no option as the state government ignored their demands.

The Gurjar panel had held a mahapanchayat in Bayana on October 17, giving the state government an ultimatum to fulfil their demands till November 1. According to reports, a high-level meeting of police was also held in Jaipur. To maintain law and order during the stir on Sunday, additional force is being sent along with higher officials in the districts.

