New Delhi, December 3: Farmer leaders including Gurnam Singh Chadhuni who attended the meeting called by Centre at Vigyan Bhawan to break the impasse refused to eat the food offered by the government. During the lunch break, when the meeting was briefly halted, the farmers were requested to consume the food which the government arranged. They denied the same, and instead, consumed their own food which they had brought in tiffin boxes. Kejriwal Appeals Central Govt to Accept All the Demands of Farmers and Provide Legal Guarantee of MSP.

"We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food," a farmer leader was reported as saying by news agency ANI. The video shared below shows them opening up their own tiffin boxes and distributing food amongst themselves.

Gurnam Singh, who is leading the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) faction of Haryana and has emerged as one of the faces of the farmers' protest, was seen seated on the floor to consume his own lunch. Other union leaders also rejected the food offered by the government to them at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Watch Video of Farmers Refusing Food Offered by Govt, Eating Own Lunch

#WATCH | Delhi: Farmer leaders have food during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the talk with the government is underway. A farmer leader says, "We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food". pic.twitter.com/wYEibNwDlX — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Gurnam Singh Chadhuni Seated on Floor to Have Lunch

#FarmerProtest Haryana's main farm leader -Gurnam Singh Chadhuni from Bhartiya Kisan Union having lunch at Vigyan Bhawan, reports @ghazalimohammad for @ndtv Farmers refused to accept food from government at the meeting. They're having d food they've brought on their own pic.twitter.com/U5c9oN14pw — Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) December 3, 2020

The meeting being held today is the fourth round of talks between the farmer leaders and the government. The three set of deliberations held earlier remained inconclusive. The agrarian bodies involved in the protest are adamant on seeking revocation of the three farm reform laws that were enacted by the Parliament in September-end.

