Gurugram, June 22: A 19-year-old boy was beaten to death by family members of the 17-year-old girl in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday. The boy was reportedly in a relationship with the girl for almost a year. The deceased has been identified as Narendra, alias Nitin. Four people, including the girl's father, were arrested in connection with the murder on the basis of the complaint registered by the victim's mother, Kamlesh. Bihar: 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Villagers on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Supual Town.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, Kamlesh in her complaint said that her son received a call from the girl's cousin to meet at Greenwood City in Sector 45. She further alleged that when Narendra reached there, there were four people, including the girl's father and cousin. The boy's family found him in an injured condition on a road in the sector. Delhi Lynching: 18-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death Over Affair in Adarsh Nagar; Case of Dispute Between Two Families, Say Police.

As per the report, the boy sent his location to his relatives. When the boy's family reached the sport, he was lying on the road with injuries on his hands, legs and back. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was registered in the case Under sections 148, 49 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station. Four accused, including the girl's father and cousin, have been arrested by the police.

The boy was a resident of Naharpur Rupa. He lived with his family there and reportedly met the girl on social media almost a year ago. Narendra was the eldest of his parents' five children.

