New Delhi, October 10: An 18-year-old boy was beaten to death in Delhi by the family members of a girl with who he allegedly had a relationship. The victim, Rahul Rajput, was BA second-year student of Delhi University. The incident took place in Adarsh Nagar on October 7. Rahul reportedly had an affair with a Muslim girl from Jahangirpuri and her family was against their relationship. Police have arrested five accused, including the girl's brother. Video of Two Men Drinking in Public in Delhi, Misbehaving With Couple Goes Viral; Police Arrest Accused.

According to reports, Rahul Rajut, who used to give tuition for the English language, was romantically involved with a 16-year-old girl from the last 5 months. "Both (girl and boy) used to study together and were spotted by the girl's brother somewhere outside. In a rage, he along with other boys beat up my son. We don't want anything but justice," Rajput's father was quoted by India TV as saying. Horror Ride: Three Agra Residents Beaten Up, Robbed On Way to Delhi; Police Arrests Accused.

On October 7, Rahul's uncle recieved a call from an unknown person who had asked him to send his nephew for tutoring his son. When Rahul stepped out, five people accosted him and thrashed him. Rahul, who fell unconscious in the attack, was rushed to BJRM hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. "The deceased had no visible injury. After a post mortem, doctors stated rupturing of the spleen as the cause of death," DCP North West Delhi Vijayanta Arya told ANI.

Case of Dispute Between Two Families, Say Delhi Police:

Victim Rahul was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. Md Raj, Manwar Husaain & 3 minors arrested. We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is dispute of two families: DCP North West https://t.co/xVEytQpsLe pic.twitter.com/vo6QJYDrIp — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Police registered a case or murder against five accused, including the girl's brother and arrested them. Three accused are minors. Two others were identified as Mohammed Raj and Munawwar Hussain. "We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is a dispute between two families," DCP Vijayanta Arya said.

