Haryana, December 19: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Khoh village in Manesar, on Friday. The deceased's husband alleged that his wife was strangulated by the husband of her elder sister after a fight. The reason for the alleged fight is yet to be known, police said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shahid who is on run, police added.

As per the report published by TOI, The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Khatoon. The incident took place on December 16 when the husband of the deceased, Mohammad Qadir, was off to work. upon returning home, Qadir found Shabnam dead on the floor. Qadir immediately informed the police and filed a complaint. Uttar Pradesh: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Her Agra Flat.

The complainant, in his complaint, said that his brother came to his office and informed him that the accused's wife had called him and said that Shabnam had committed suicide. The complainant further said that his brother-in-law had come from Delhi in search of a job and had been living with them for the past few days. "When I reached home, I found Shabnam dead with injuries on her neck," Added the complainant. Hyderabad: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances at Her House in Telangana, Husband Missing.

Reportedly, the accused had a fight with the deceased on Thursday night. On the complaint of the woman’s husband, a case of murder has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are on the lookout for the accused.

