Uttar Pradesh, December 1: Agra police on Tuesday found the decomposed body of a 65-year-old woman in her flat in the Chhatta area. The deceased was identified as Asha Agarwal, 65. She was staying alone in her flat for the past 15 years. The family members of the deceased alleged that the woman was murdered by someone, based on their complaint Chhatta police registered a murder case against unidentified person.

As per the report published by TOI, the deceased stayed alone in her apartment. The neighbours noticed foul smell coming from her flat and alerted the police on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in her bedroom with her face covered with a blanket. Police believe that the woman died 4-5 days ago. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Found Dead in Her House, Police Suspect Husband of Giving Her Electric Shocks.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. A probe is underway and all the CCTV footage around the area are being scanned, said the police.

