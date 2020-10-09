Mumbai, October 9: A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The man was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to ISI, police said. DRDO Scientist Honey-Trapped, Held Hostage at Noida Hotel For Ransom; Prime Accused Linked With BJP And Bigg Boss 10 Winner.

"The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI," a police official said.

The man was supplying the secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their sensitive details, along with the information related to the HAL aircraft manufacturing unit at Ozar near Nashik, the airbase and prohibited areas inside the manufacturing unit, he said.