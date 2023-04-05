Ranchi, April 5: A report of a wife killer in Giridih district in Jharkhand has sent shockwaves across the state. A 50-year-old man here allegedly killed his 12th wife on Monday after she raised objection over his drinking habits. Reportedly, the man was already drunk and started drinking again at his home. The couple got into an argument which led to the murder.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Ram Chandra Tuli, a habitual drinker. He got married to the deceased woman, identified as Savitri Devi (40) 20 years ago. The couple has four children, of which the eldest works as labourer in Hyderabad. At the time of the crime, the duo was alone at home as their other children were away. Telangana Shocker: Alcoholic Man Kills Wife, Daughter With Axe After Argument in Jayashankar Bhupalapally District, Arrested.

On the fateful day, the accused came home drunk on Monday night. He then picked up another bottle of liquor and started consuming alcohol again. His wife tried to stop him which led to a fight between the two. Infuriated, Tuli took out a wooden stick and started thrashing the woman. The woman collapsed on the ground and died on the spot due to the physical assault. The accused, however, did not stop and kept beating the woman with the stick.

The incident came to light when the three kids, who were attending a wedding function in the village, returned home and saw their mother lying in a pool of blood on the floor. They raised an alarm after which the neighbours arrived at the spot and informed the police. The cops immediately rushed to the crime scene and arrested the accused. Bengaluru Shocker: Asked To Send Wife for Sex, Man Murders Drunk Neighbour With Wooden Log; Arrested.

As per the reports, the accused was earlier married to 11 women. A habitual offender, Tuli used to assault his wives. This forced them to leave him.

