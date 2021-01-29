Chandigarh, January 29: The Haryana Government on Friday suspended internet services except voice calls in 13 districts of the state till 5 PM on January 30. The places where internet services have been stopped include Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa till 5 pm tomorrow, the State Directorate of Info & Public Relations said. The order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts will be in force with immediate effect. Tractor Rally Violence: Protesters Snatched Magazines from Constables, Robbed Anti-Riot Gears, Says FIR.

The mobile internet services were suspended in these districts on Tuesday after a violent farmers' protest rocked the neighbouring Delhi. On Thursday, the Haryana government had extended the suspension of mobile Internet services, SMS services, and all dongle services in the districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar till Friday. Voice calls were exempted from the order. "The Haryana government has extended the suspension of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks, except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 29", the order read.

Here's the tweet:

हरियाणा सरकार ने तुरंत प्रभाव से अंबाला, यमुनानगर, कुरुक्षेत्र, करनाल, कैथल, पानीपत, हिसार, जींद, रोहतक, भिवानी, चरखी दादरी, फतेहाबाद, रेवाड़ी और सिरसा जिलों में वॉयस कॉल को छोड़कर इंटरनेट सेवाओं को 30 जनवरी, 2021 शाम 5 बजे तक के लिए बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है। — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) January 29, 2021

On January 26, the authorities in Haryana had suspended the mobile Internet and other telecom services, barring voice calls. The decision was taken in view of the violence in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. On Republic Day 2021, the tractor parade that was held to highlight farmer unions' demand for the repeal of the three farm laws turned violent as protesters deviated from designated routes, attacked police and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

