Sonipat, October 30: In a suspected incident of honour killing, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her parents in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Wednesday. The accused reportedly murdered their daughter by giving her a poisonous substance. The incident took place in the Gannaur town of Sonipat. Reportedly, after killing the girl, the accused fled from the spot. The parents also cremated their daughter to destroy the evidence. Ludhiana Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Killed by Mother And Step-Father to Get Insurance Money; Accused Arrested.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the police received information about the incident on Thursday afternoon. Cops rushed to the spot. The incident took place on Wednesday night. In a bid to destroy the evidence, the accused cremated the deceased in the village around 5 am. The police arrested both the accused.

“After killing her at night, they cremated her in the village around 5 am in a bid to destroy evidence. Both have been arrested,” reported the media house quoting Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gannaur police station as saying. Both the accused were booked. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

As per the report, during interrogation, both the accused told the police that their daughter had a relationship with someone. An FIR was registered against the husband-wife duo under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the court on Friday and were sent to one-day police custody. The police launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

